Candle vigil held at Teen Talwar against Jaranwala incident

Minority Rights March organisers held a candle vigil and protest at Karachi’s Teen Talwar in the evening of Saturday against the Jaranwala incident. The vigil was attended by activists, social workers and people from the Christian community as well as people from all walks of lives. The protesters raised slogans against the Jaranwala attackers and held placards on which ‘stop misuse of blasphemy law’ was inscribed.

Pastor Rafeal demanded of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab and the provinces’ top police officers to do justice with the Christian community. “We are in immense distress for what happened in Jaranwala,” he said, adding that the crucifix sign is sacred to them, which was desecrated.

Social activist and artist Sheema Kermani said that they gathered at Teen Talwar to protest against the horrific incidents against religious minorities. “We hang our heads in shame that we do not consider our religious minorities as human beings,” she said, adding that people had to leave their homes to save their lives.

She demanded immediate compensation for the affected people who lost homes, saying that they were living under the open sky. She said that Pakistan was not meant for the Muslims only; all would have to get equal rights.

The participants also carried Pakistan’s flag, copies of the Bible and the Christian cross. The protest and vigil were organised by the Minority Rights March. Taking to social media platform Twitter earlier, it said: “We demand justice for our people.”

Pastor Joshua said the incident was not the first time in Pakistan’s history against minorities. He said that such incidents had become a norm in the country. “It happens every three to four years. They attack us. We want to know what the government is doing,” he said.

He asked whether the Punjab government was sleeping “when churches were being attacked from 7am to 7pm.” He lamented and questioned how the desecration of the Bible could be tolerated.

Concerns voiced

For the third consecutive day, members of the Christian community gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday, demanding protection for their holy places and an end to mob attacks.

The protest, organised by various Christian advocacy groups and community leaders, aimed to shed light on a range of concerns faced by the Christian population in Karachi.

Protesters held banners and placards with slogans advocating for equality, religious freedom, and better representation in various spheres of society.

The community leaders addressed the gathering, expressing their grievances and urging authorities to address the challenges faced by the Christian community. They emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful dialogue in addressing these issues.

“We are here today to peacefully voice our concerns and call for our rights to be recognized and upheld,” said one of the protest organisers. “Our community deserves equal treatment and opportunities like any other citizen of this city.”

The protesters highlighted issues such as access to quality education, employment opportunities, and protection against discrimination. They also called for increased representation in political and administrative bodies to ensure that their voices are heard and their interests are considered.

They urged that the government should provide security to all churches across the city and also to the localities where the Christian community is resided. The protesters condemned the actions of a violent mob in Jaranwala and called for an immediate impartial inquiry to determine the facts and to bring the culprits to justice.