Sindh governor stresses expansion of bilateral relations with Malaysia

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, with a specific focus on education, health, and science and technology sectors.

This sentiment was expressed during a meeting between Tessori and Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad at the Governor House.

Discussions between the two officials encompassed various aspects of Pakistan-Malaysia relations, strategies to further enhance mutual cooperation, and the exchange of delegations across sectors of interest. The governor underscored the enduring connection between the two nations, united by the bond of Islamic brotherhood over many decades.

He emphasised the considerable potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia in multiple domains, including education, health, and science and technology. He acknowledged the extensive scope for beneficial outcomes in these sectors.

The Malaysian consul grneral lauded Tessori's commitment to public welfare initiatives, specifically highlighting the Governor's IT program aimed at providing viable employment opportunities to the youth. The program had garnered praise as a significant step toward empowering the younger generation.

During the meeting, the consul general had the opportunity to observe historical artifacts associated with the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also interacted with local initiatives, including ringing the "bell of hope" installed at the Governor House to address public grievances.

Furthermore, he reviewed the ongoing distribution of food rations as part of the "Taqatwar Pakistan" initiative, which is dedicated to supporting those in need.