Labourer killed during clash in Landhi

A labourer was stabbed to death in a brawl that erupted in the Landhi area on Saturday. The incident occurred near Babar Market, and despite efforts by bystanders, the assailant managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Arif, lost his life during a heated argument when he was fatally stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon. The lifeless body of the deceased was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Reportedly, Arif had been sitting with his fellow labourers, hopeful for work opportunities, when a disagreement escalated between him and another worker named Shada.

The confrontation took a fatal turn as Shada attacked Arif with a knife, causing his demise. After the incident, the assailant fled the scene. Police were actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspect. The victim's body was handed over to his family.