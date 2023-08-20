SHC seeks comments on plea for empowering LG representatives

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the provincial advocate general to file comments on the petition of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s elected chairmen of town municipal corporations (TMCs) seeking powers to exercise administrative, financial and political authority in their respective jurisdictions under the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA).

JI Karachi chief and town municipal chairman Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, and other petitioners said they had taken oath after the LG elections that had been held after a delay of more than two years.

They said that despite having sufficient time during the past couple of years, the provincial government did not take any initiative for the constitution of union committees (UCs) and town administration, and their functioning under the SLGA.

They also said that all town municipal chairmen were practically made dysfunctional by the appointments of transition officers who were given full administrative and financial powers to use funds.

For all practical purposes, the old system is still operative, as grants are being disbursed in the old accounts of the defunct district municipal corporations and UCs, they added.

The petitioners pointed out that the elected representatives have no control over the employees because they have not been assigned to the towns.

They said that on June 2 the LG department had issued a notification for the constitution of a committee to collect data from each local council regarding the distribution of human resources and assets, and submit it to the provincial transition cell.

They added that the provincial government also passed amendments to the SLGA with regard to the transition period in the local government, which empowered a transition officer to continue working for 180 days since the commencement of the amendment.

They pointed out that this resulted in the elected representatives of the TMCs to have no authority to exercise their powers for six more months.

The petitioners’ counsel said the impugned amendments to the SLGA were in violation of the spirit of Article 140-A of the constitution, under which it was mandatory for the provincial government to establish an LG system possessing meaningful authority and responsibility.

He said the petitioners do not belong to the ruling party, which was why they were not being allowed to perform their duties in accordance with the SLGA.

The court was requested to declare that the elected TMCs and UCs are fully empowered to exercise administrative, financial and political authority as per the command of the constitution, and that the suspension of their powers due to the amendments to the SLGA is unlawful and ultra vires the constitution.

The court was also requested to strike down the amendment with regard to the transition officer in TMCs, and to direct the provincial government to facilitate all elected town chairmen and all UC chairmen in performing their administrative and financial duties as per the law and the constitution.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh directed the provincial AG to file comments on the petition within four weeks.