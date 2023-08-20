Three acquitted of attack on police for lack of evidence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted three men for lack of evidence in a case pertaining to an armed attack on police and causing terror.

Rafiq, Adnan Bashir and Waqar Ali had been charged with firing at the police with the intention to kill in the Ibrahim Hyderi area in October last year.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial at the judicial complex in the central prison, announced his verdict after recording evidence and arguments from the defence and prosecution sides.

He ruled that the prosecution failed to corroborate the allegations levelled against the accused persons, and therefore, exonerated them from all the charges.

According to the prosecution, on October 13, 2022, police received a tip-off about four street criminals on two motorbikes in Ibrahim Hyderi. It said the men were said to be wanted for their alleged involvement in a bank robbery and various street crimes in different police jurisdictions.

The prosecutor said that as the police reached the site, the suspects opened fire on them, adding that when the police returned fire, three of the suspects were injured and subsequently arrested.

The prosecution also said that the fourth man had managed to escape from the scene of the shoot-out, adding that an unlicensed weapon was found on the person of Rafiq.

Defence counsel Hyder Farooq Jatoi, however, argued that there existed contradictions and anomalies in the statements of the prosecution witnesses. He said that these inconsistencies undermined the reliability of the depositions and, consequently, cast doubt on their suitability for securing a conviction against the accused.

Jatoi said that there was a lack of substantial evidence linking his clients to the purported commission of the alleged offences and, therefore, he requested the judge to acquit them.

An FIR had been lodged by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.