Cop among three killed in Dalmia Road accident

At least three persons, including a policeman, lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding on was struck by a speeding car and a passerby got seriously injured.

The incident occurred near Dalmia Graveyard on the night between Thursday and Friday when a fast-moving vehicle collided with a motorcycle, instantly claiming the lives of two individuals.

Two other passengers sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Responding swiftly, both police and rescuers arrived at the scene and promptly transported the injured victims to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Shah Nawaz, Naseem, and Umais were pronounced dead.

Nawaz was reportedly an employee of the Pakistan Navy, Umais was a policeman, while Naseem worked at a super store. Umais was on duty at the time of the tragic incident. Additionally, the passer-by, Roshan Din, who suffered severe injuries, was currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The police registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.