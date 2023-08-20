Steps ordered to improve facilities at police hospitals

A meeting chaired by Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, before he was replaced, reviewed the welfare and treatment of police personnel, and renovation of police hospitals and dispensaries set up in training colleges, schools and centres.

AIG Welfare Sindh Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur briefed the meeting about the steps taken for the renovation of the Karachi Police Hospital and the availability of medicines.

On this, the IGP directed that the process of purchase and tender of medicines worth Rs139.2 million should be centralised, tenders should be made for the purchase of quality medicines, medicines should be purchased and supplied to all ranges and training centres and colleges of the Sindh police so that better and quality medical facilities and medicines could be provided to the police officers, jawans and their families.

He further said that the services of specialist pathologists should be ensured in police hospitals so that accurate diagnosis and treatment of disease could be made successful through lab tests.

The DIG finance and AIG welfare should send a letter to the health secretary to fill the vacant posts of doctors at the police hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad. Officers and jawans of the Sindh police should be screened for Hepatitis B and C, and in case of positive report, treatment should be done and records should also be preserved in the HRMIS system.

The Hyderabad DIG informed the meeting that renovation and other construction works were going on the pattern of the state-of-the-art of Hyderabad Police Hospital. He said that about 1,800 patients approached the medical campus under the organising of eye camp and general camps in Hyderabad.

Among them women, children and elderly people got their eyes examined and took medicines, while patients suffering from stomach, stomach diseases and fever were also provided free medical facilities and medicines.

The AIG IT informed the meeting that a software, HMIS, has been developed on the lines of central hospitals of Pakistan regarding police hospitals, using which data can be stored in the names of patients visiting hospitals.