iVentures inaugurated at IBA for showcasing students’ ventures

The IBA Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) has inaugurated iVentures on August 17 during IBA Orientation Gala 2023. Dr S Akbar Zaidi, executive director IBA, graced the ceremony as chief guest and was accompanied by Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, director IBA CED, Dr Asad Ilyas, IBA registrar, and Maheen Ghauri, dean of the Office of Students Affairs. iVentures is first of its kind initiative in the history of the IBA.

The students will be able to showcase their ventures three days in a semester where they will sell their products and services and build networks for the growth of their startups. Speaking with students and parents, Dr Zaidi appreciated the efforts of the IBA CED for promoting student entrepreneurship and wished the best of luck for student-run enterprises.