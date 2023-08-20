FBI’s National Academy Pakistan Alumni reception held

A reception was hosted in the city for the FBI’s National Academy Pakistan by the Security Division of Sindh Police. Officials said on Saturday that the 2023 Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy Pakistani Alumni Reception was hosted by Security and Emergency Services Division DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed.
The reception was also attended by former US consul general Nicole Theriot and senior officials of law enforcement agencies. The reception was organised in honour of 32 senior officials, including police officers who completed their 10 weeks’ training in Quantico, Virginia (USA), sponsored by the United State government.
Theriot emphasized the strong collaboration between the United States and Pakistan, underscoring the US investment in Pakistan with respect to, law enforcement and the safety of Pakistani citizens.
On the occasion, DIG Ahmed thanked the UD government and said that it was a great opportunity for senior officers to learn modern tactics to deal with the current challenges facing law enforcement agencies.
