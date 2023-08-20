10-member caretaker cabinet of Sindh sworn in

A 10-member caretaker Sindh cabinet was sworn in on Saturday during a ceremony held at the Governor House in Karachi, where Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath of office to the caretaker ministers.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput conducted the oath-taking ceremony. Later on, the CS issued a notification for the allocation of the portfolios to the caretaker ministers. The names of the caretaker ministers along with their portfolios are as follows:

Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz has been given the portfolio of the home and prisons departments, and Muhammad Younus Dagha has been put in charge of the finance, planning & development and revenue departments.

Mubeen Jumani will head the local government, housing & town planning and rehabilitation department, while Dr Saad Khalid Niaz will look after the health, social welfare and public health engineering departments.

Dr Junaid Shah has been given the portfolio of the sports & youth affairs, culture and human resource development departments, while Rana Hussain has been put in charge of the school education, college education and women development departments.

Ishwar Lal will head the irrigation department, Arshad Wali Muhammad the tourism and environment & climate change departments, Omar Soomro the law, religious affairs and human rights departments, and Khuda Bux Mari the mines & minerals development department.

Talking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony, caretaker home minister Brig (retd) Nawaz said he would take strict action against the menace of street crime in Karachi and the bandits operating in the riverine belt of the province.

Caretaker health minister Dr Niaz said that during his tenure he would try to keep a check on corrupt practices, and improve service delivery at public health facilities in the province.

The caretaker ministers said they would fully abide by their mandate of providing the best possible assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the timely and fair holding of the general elections in the province.

The caretaker cabinet is likely to be extended soon. Talking to the media a day earlier, the caretaker chief minister had said he would try to keep the size of his cabinet small, comprising people capable of delivering. The ceremony was attended by caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar, politicians and acting provincial police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas. Also present on the occasion were former IT minister Taimoor Talpur, MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Dr Farooq Sattar, and Planning & Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi.