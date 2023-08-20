Riffat Mukhtar replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh IGP

The federal government on Saturday replaced Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon with Additional IG Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh’s inspector general of police.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Riffat Mukhtar, a BS-21 officer presently serving under the government of Punjab, has been transferred and posted as provincial police officer of Sindh with immediate effect.

The move has taken place ahead of the next general elections where an officer with knowledge of the province of Sindh should have been posted, observers said and added that the dynamics of Sindh were much different from other provinces of the country.

They wondered if the newly posted police chief would continue the policies given by Memon.

Describing Memon’s policies during his one-and-a-half-year tenure, the observers said he had made remarkable changes in the department, which had never been adopted by any of the IGPs that served in Sindh.

They added that Memon, after taking charge as PPO Sindh, held a number of meetings with various units of the Sindh police, issued several directives and made a number of decisions, of which the most important was the restructuring of the Sindh Police Department on modern lines, including a hi-tech mechanism. The mechanism includes the establishment of a specialized unit to control violence against women, especially the menace of Karo-Kari. This unit will focus on the districts of upper Sindh where most of the cases of violence against women are reported. The upgradation of the investigation department of the Sindh police was one of his decisions.

Moreover, the establishment of Talaash App that includes the data of criminals, allowing the patrolling staff to easily access the data of any offender or proclaimed offender.

To eradicate the menace of narcotics from the province, Memon had formed a vigilance team by utilizing the services of the Special Branch Sindh that carries out raids in different police jurisdictions. During operations, several police officers were arrested, dismissed or suspended for having links with criminal groups.

Officials said former Sindh IGP Memon refused to accept any interference and tried to end nepotism from the department. He within a short span somehow brought down the ratio of street crime in Karachi.

Apart from that, he was behind the establishment of a surveillance unit and a Safe City Project, including the installation of scanning cameras at the toll plazas of the city that can help in catching criminals and arrest those vehicle lifters trying to carry vehicles from Karachi to other provinces. Another big initiative of Memon was carrying out ab operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas of Sindh and he had personally supervised the operation. In the operation, 35 persons, including seven children, were recovered who were kidnapped in the last 3-4 months for ransom. A gang of notorious criminal gang of Janu Indar and Soomar Shar was eliminated and eight of their gang members were killed.

This gang was involved in martyring five police officers at Rownti, Ghotki, a number of kidnappings, extortions, murders, and other heinous crimes. A huge cache of arms was seized from the dacoits, which happened to be the largest weaponry cache seized in the history of Kashmore. It included two anti-aircraft guns, 760 rounds of 12.7, six SMGs, two RPGs and nine rounds and shells of RPG.

The gang involved in the kidnapping of children has been eliminated and hence no new case of child kidnapping has been reported in the last 20 days. No loss or attack on police has been carried out due to strengthening the writ of state and police in the area since July 23, 2023. No highway robbery or any other heinous crime against property has been reported since July 23, 2023, which has improved the sense of security among the public.

The crime of kidnapping for ransom has substantially decreased due to offensive and preventive measures of the district police. Five abductees are yet to be recovered.

Officials said Memon’s prime focus was crime control. In the new scheme of things, all units of the Sindh police should act jointly in the fight against crime. The role of CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police and specialized units has been re-defined to get them together. Moreover, another recent achievement of Memon was getting approved at par the Shaheed quota that includes a house for the martyred family.