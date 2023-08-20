Bad politics

Pakistan has never been a stranger to political instability. Most recently, the country witnessed violent protests by the supporters of the PTI after the abrupt arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in May. There is also the trend of the opposition doing everything in its power to try and undermine the government. All this political instability and power wrangling has come at a huge cost for the country in terms of social and economic progress. After the upcoming elections, one hopes that the new government will be given the time and space to pursue its agenda. The opposition does not fulfil its democratic role of acting as a check on government power by seeking to frustrate the government at every turn.

Imran Nawab

Hub