Climate crisis

This letter refers to the article ‘Financing climate action’ (August 19, 2023) by Sherry Rehman. The article’s claim that countries like Pakistan are especially prone to this problem is true. That being said, this is a problem that impacts every region in the world. In Canada, the province of Alberta faced catastrophic wildfires in March and now the province of British Columbia is facing the same situation.

Meanwhile California might soon be facing its first tropical storm in 80 years and flash flood warnings have been put in place as a result. It turns out that the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference events (COPs) are not enough to deal with the quickly changing climate and its devastating impacts. The world needs more wide-reaching and meaningful measures to deal with the situation.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada