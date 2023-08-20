Food waste

Globally, over one-third of the food that is produced is never eaten, and wasted. All this waste is taking place despite the fact that millions across the world are starving. If we look at our own country, we see that lots of food is wasted at events like weddings.
The leftover food at these events should not be thrown away but ought to be distributed among the poor. We should also aim to limit the amount of food we waste in our daily lives and only buy as much as we need.
Navera Aara
Hyderabad
