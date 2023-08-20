Rising bills

Over the past few months, I have observed a sudden and significant increase in my electricity bills, even though my usage habits have remained consistent. As a conscientious consumer, I have taken measures to minimize energy consumption through efficient appliances, conservation practices, and careful monitoring of usage. However, the inflated bills have left me perplexed and concerned about the accuracy of the billing process.
Moreover, I am also aware of the rampant issue of electricity theft in our neighbourhood. This practice not only affects the honest customers who are billed fairly but also poses serious safety risks to our community. Electric theft can result in damage to electrical infrastructure, increased fire hazards, and overloading of the system, leading to disruptions in service for everyone. I strongly urge K-Electric (KE) to take decisive actions to curb electricity theft.
Muhammad Naveed Qadri
Karachi
