Broken roads

The condition of the roads in Karachi has become quite pathetic. They are littered with big potholes. Almost a year has passed since last year’s catastrophic monsoon season and flooding, but the roads have not been repaired yet. As a result, the residents of the city are facing great inconvenience, especially those travelling outside of the city.

The local authorities seem powerless in the face of unending traffic jams and avoidable accidents. I would request the local government officials to take the required steps to get the roads fixed as soon as possible.

Zoya Nasir

Karachi