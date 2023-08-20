Uncommitted

Lack of seriousness among teachers is a serious issue affecting millions of innocent students in Pakistan. Education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our country, and the dedication of teachers directly impacts the quality of learning our students receive. It is disheartening to witness instances where this commitment seems to be dwindling.
While it is important to acknowledge that the majority of teachers are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to impart knowledge and skills to their students, there are instances where the level of seriousness falls short. This can manifest in various ways, such as a lack of preparation for lessons, inconsistency in classroom management, and a failure to engage students effectively. To address this issue, parents and the government must play their due role to take serious steps towards resolving this issue.
Sohaila Akbar
Turbat
