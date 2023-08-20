Until next time

Allegations of blasphemy led to an angry crowd burning down homes and churches in the Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad. Incidents like these cause a lot of damage to the image and perceptions of Muslims around the world. Although there are strict blasphemy laws in our country, people still feel the need to take the law into their own hands.
There is also a tendency for the government to be quite lenient towards such elements. Fiery speeches and talk of strict action will resonate for a few days and then a lull will follow till the next incident.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
Pakistan has never been a stranger to political instability. Most recently, the country witnessed violent protests by...
This letter refers to the article ‘Financing climate action’ by Sherry Rehman. The article’s claim that...
Globally, over one-third of the food that is produced is never eaten, and wasted. All this waste is taking place...
Over the past few months, I have observed a sudden and significant increase in my electricity bills, even though my...
The condition of the roads in Karachi has become quite pathetic. They are littered with big potholes. Almost a year...
Lack of seriousness among teachers is a serious issue affecting millions of innocent students in Pakistan. Education...