Until next time

Allegations of blasphemy led to an angry crowd burning down homes and churches in the Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad. Incidents like these cause a lot of damage to the image and perceptions of Muslims around the world. Although there are strict blasphemy laws in our country, people still feel the need to take the law into their own hands.

There is also a tendency for the government to be quite lenient towards such elements. Fiery speeches and talk of strict action will resonate for a few days and then a lull will follow till the next incident.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi