The plight of textile industry

LAHORE: Textile industry is in disarray. Its spinning sector has lost its competitiveness, while the apparel sector is starved of orders from the European Union, its largest export market. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions apart, exporters are suffering badly from bureaucratic red tape.

All industries are currently being charged with similar power rates, including the export industry. Exporters are even charged the prime time high rates if they operate during peak hours.

The normal tariff of Rs40 per unit is already very high. If they operate 24/7 the average tariff reaches Rs50 per unit. Spinning mills are designed to operate 24/7, but most spinners now run their mills for two shifts only if electric power is the only source available with them.

Apparel producers can absorb high power charges because their power consumption is comparatively very low.

As far as gas is concerned, the government first agreed to supply the textile mills with gas on a 50:50 ratio from the national system gas and RLNG. Under that arrangement, the gas tariff averaged $8.5 per mmbtu.

Producing power from gas under this system was commercially viable for exporters. But then it was decided that only those exporting industries that got gas connection before 2000 would be facilitated with a 50:50 regime, while others would have to pay the RLNG tariff.

The RLNG tariff averaged $13.5 per mmbtu. This means that new and modern units commissioned after 2000 will get costly gas.

This discrepancy was challenged in the courts and a stay order has been granted on this illogical discrimination.

But the point is that why such discrepancy was forwarded by bureaucracy that resulted in useless and time consuming litigation? Will there be any accountability?

Spinners usually stock fresh and top quality cotton for a full year at the start of the season. This ensures for them the same quality cotton and uniform production round the year. Cotton is mostly stocked on bank loans.

The bank markup this year is 24 percent (double than last year). Stocking cotton at such a high markup is not feasible and might force many mills to close down.

The government came up with an excellent scheme, allowing exporters to import in bonded warehouse inputs and consume them in producing export goods without paying any duty for two years. The FBR has already calculated the consumption of each input and that data is fed in the Weboc system that automatically calculates the total use.

In this regard, it was established by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that a certain amount of dye is consumed on average cloth.

This time a new condition was inserted under which the consumption of dye for different types of clothes was calculated separately.

Now the exporter has to get registered for different types of fabrics separately. This is an unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle. By making exporters get dozens of new registrations through FBR they are exposed to sharks, who usually demand a rent for each registration.

Dye is not an input that consumes a lot of foreign exchange or generates a lot of duty.

Such hurdles should not have been created.

We allow smuggling, under-invoicing openly and deprive the exchequer of billions in duty, but change the FBR calculated and established route to be able to collect nominal duty. The older system would be restored, but only after putting the exporters under stress.