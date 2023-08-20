NBP to launch protection account

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan is dedicated to promoting social and economic progress and is proud to contribute to the pilot launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) social protection account opening initiative, a statement said on Saturday.

The Benazir Social Protection Account was recently launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, enabling beneficiary women to receive payments directly in their accounts. It is designed to empower women throughout Pakistan by providing them greater access to banking services and promoting financial inclusion. By partnering with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and BISP, NBP is committed to revolutionizing how women can access financial resources, contributing to their overall empowerment and success.

NBP is leading the pilot initiative and reached a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to establish a digital financial ecosystem and promote gender equality by launching a pilot phase initiative. This initiative aims to eliminate the challenges faced by women in remote areas and provide them with opportunities to become financially self-sufficient and actively participate in the formal economy.

Commenting on the pilot launch, Imran Farooqui, SEVP/Group Chief Operations, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with SBP and BISP in launching the Social Protection Account initiative, which aims to equip women with the tools and resources they need to secure their financial futures. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, financial education, and targeted support, we are committed to empowering women and fostering sustainable development in the communities we serve. Our focus on reducing gender inequality in financial services aligns with the vision of SBP and BISP, and we are proud to support their efforts to drive positive change.”