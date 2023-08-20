IT ministry invests Rs70 billion to improve telecom infrastructure in Pakistan since 2020

KARACHI: Former minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq said that his ministry invested over Rs. 70 billion on various projects to improve telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity in Pakistan during his three-year tenure.

Haq was speaking at a farewell ceremony hosted by Pakistan Software Houses Association Chairman Zohaib Khan and SI Global Solution Chief Executive Officer Nauman Ahmed Saeed in Karachi on Saturday.

The former minister highlighted the establishment of the Special Facilitation Investment Council (SIFC) shortly before the government's term ended. The council aimed to accelerate the growth of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in line with its evolving needs.

Haq commended the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Furthermore, Haq extended his best wishes to caretaker minister of IT, Dr. Umar Saif, asserting that his expertise in IT would continue to propel the ministry towards success.

He elaborated on his ministry's achievements, including providing free online training to 3.6 million youth across 15 courses, generating over 400,000 employment opportunities through National Incubation Centers, and investing more than Rs. 42 billion in the IT sector in Karachi and Islamabad.

Haq also highlighted the construction of state-of-the-art information technology parks, offering technological job opportunities to 118,000 Karachi youth, and providing mobile network access to 40 million people in remote regions, costing Rs. 78 billion.

Notably, his tenure successfully completed 83 projects, prioritizing tangible actions over rhetoric, transcending caste, language, and provincial divisions.

The results of these endeavors are expected to materialize in the coming months.

In his welcome address, CEO of SI Global Noman Said stated that the ministry had integrated all of its departments under one roof, which significantly improved the overall performance of the IT sector. Under the former minister, Pakistan witnessed the emergence of several brands and projects, including Tech Destination, cloud computing, cybersecurity policies, and freelancing. He hoped that these projects would be continued and carried forward with the same letter and spirit in the next five years.

Noman further stated that IT industries should continue to enhance their collaboration with academia and enhance the capacity building of human capital to enhance exports of IT and IT-enabled services to traditional and non-traditional markets.

PASHA Chairman Zohaib Khan said that collaboration with stakeholders coupled with the continuation of policies are two major factors for the growth of the sector, which should be persistent in the caretaker setup.

He mentioned that Pakistan's IT industry significantly extended its exposure to international markets through participation in global events of the IT sector in the last three years.

Prominent experts from the IT industry, including Jahan Ara, former president of PASHA, CEO of Systems Limited Asif Peer, Nadeem Elahi, CEO of Ibex, and Azfar Ahsan, former state minister, also joined the event.