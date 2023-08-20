Cotton arrivals underreported in Punjab, raising crop size doubts

LAHORE: Cotton arrival data is facing a credibility crisis as some ginning factories are allegedly underreporting their purchases, raising doubts about the size and health of the crop, The News learnt on Saturday.

The provincial Agriculture Department has asked district administrations to verify the buying records of ginning factories in South Punjab, where cotton arrivals are reported to be lower than expected, industrty officials said.

They estimated that at least 300,000 bales have not been reported by the ginners in Punjab, the main cotton-producing province.

"Cotton arrivals in Punjab should have crossed one million bales now if crop health, picking trend and other indicators are something to go by," an official said.

However, as per latest fortnightly arrival report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), as many as 636,684 bales of cotton are reported by buyers for ginning purposes from the province.

A senior member of PCGA admits prevalence of misreporting practices by some of the ginners. “We are aware of provincial Agriculture Department’s effort to crosscheck cotton selling data. They are justified in their endeavour as they have the right to do so,” he said, and added “we are open to any inspection by the authorities”.

Sohail Mehmood Harral, former chairman of PCGA however insisted that cotton arrival in most of the core area would pick up in the second half of September.

About crop size, he said 10 million bales are expected to be produced this season if insect attacks till September end remained under control. He dismissed the notion of achieving cotton output target of 12.65 million bales in the country.

On stakeholders’ concern and reports of relatively low cotton arrivals, particularly in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, the provincial Agriculture Department involved the district administration for physically checking cotton purchase data of respective ginning factory in South Punjab. In addition to involving the district administration, various teams of provincial agriculture department reviewed the record of cotton arrival in ginning factories in South Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

According to August 15, 2023 PCGA report, a total of 2.11 million bales of cotton have been ginned in the factories across the country. It is about 43 percent of what was last year’s total cotton output that had been plagued by record flooding. According to the report, 1.47 million bales of cotton have been recorded in the ginning factories of Sindh.

About the role of Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Harral claimed that the price of cotton is already showing an upward trend in the market so there is no need of TCP intervention. He added that TCP has no mechanism in place for engagement in cotton purchase as they lack funds and capacity for carrying out this task.

On the other hand, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that this year, after the last several years, 4.62 million acres have been brought under cotton cultivation in Punjab, and it is hoped that more than 8.2 million bales would be produced in the province.