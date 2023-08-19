PTI leaders approach foreign diplomats to ‘get relief for Imran’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have started establishing contacts with the foreign envoys posted in Pakistan reportedly to seek their assistance for ensuring relief to their jailed chairman who has been sentenced three years imprisonment for a criminal offence.

According to a report, three stalwarts of the PTI — Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Barrister Ali Zafar and Rauf Hasan — had a meeting with seven foreign envoys including US ambassador Donald Blome, British High Commissioner Jane Marritt, Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon, Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas, Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union Ms Dr Riina Kionka, Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio at the residence of Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins in Diplomatic Enclave here the other day.

No official confirmation on behalf of the diplomats is available but two of the PTI leaders have reportedly confirmed the meeting. The Foreign Office has also not given it version about the development.

The meeting that took place on breakfast was scheduled earlier with the consent of Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is currently senior vice chairman of the PTI and had earlier served as foreign minister of the country twice.

Sources said that the PTI leaders discussed with the envoys about the circumstances in which the PTI chairman has been lodged in jail and the case in which he was sentenced by the court.

The sources said that the PTI team rendered explanation pertaining to cipher saga with the US ambassador and discussed with him political scenario.

PTI Central Secretary Information Rauf Hasan maintained that the Australian high commissioner invited them on breakfast and they availed the opportunity to discuss with them political situation back in the country.

Senator Ali Zafar who has been recently become PTI Parliamentary Group Leader in the Senate vice Senator Azam Khan Hoti claimed that increasing trend of terrorism in country, regional situation, upcoming polls in Pakistan and political issues came under discussion in the meeting. The diplomatic observers recalled that the PTI government threw into jail all top leaders of the opposition, including PMLN Quaid and three times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, then Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Syed Khurshid Shah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and Ms Faryal Talpur. At that time chance meetings of the opposition leaders with diplomats were termed “treason” and disloyalty with the country by the PTI prime minister.