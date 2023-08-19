PBC condemns ECP decision to delay elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday strongly condemned the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay elections beyond constitutional limit of 90 days due to delimitations.

In a statement issued here PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha strongly condemned the ECP decision to delay general elections.

They said that the delimitation schedule of redrawing constituencies, issued by the ECP is a tactic to delay the polls and also expressed that Article 224 of the Constitution binds the commission to conduct the general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

They further said that it is the ECP duty to conduct a free, fair and transparent elections within stipulated period as mandated by the Constitution.

They reiterated the stance of the PBC and legal fraternity which have always strived for and played their positive role to ensure continuity of the democratic process of the country, which can only be achieved through a free, fair and transparent elections — the only way to come out from the current worst economic condition of the country.