Punjab DCs can’t impose Sec 144 as Ord lapses

LAHORE: The ordinance giving powers to deputy commissioners and Home Department in Punjab to impose Section 144 has lapsed after August 12. The deputy commissioners have no legal authority to impose Section 144 until the new ordinance is issued. Only the provincial cabinet has the authority to impose Section 144.

Sources said the Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2023 was issued last month on May 12, which lapsed after 30 days on August 12. If the Punjab Assembly was there, it could have extended this ordinance twice for one month (60 days), the sources said.

Since the assembly does not exist, the Governor will have to issue a new ordinance to empower deputy commissioners to impose Section 144 on the advice of chief minister.

Sources said the Home Department had sent a summary to the chief minister before the ordinance lapsed for the new ordinance. After approval of the chief minister, a summary will be sent to the Governor who will issue a new ordinance.

The deputy commissioners had issued orders to impose Section 144 in Rawalpindi and Jaranwala after August 12. Under the lapsed ordinance, deputy commissioners had the power to impose Section 144 for seven days, while Home Department had the authority to impose it for two months.

When contacted by “Jang”, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ahmed Ali Kumboh said the deputy commissioners will have the authority to impose Section 144 only through ordinance. He said a summary has been sent to the chief minister in this regard. After its approval, an ordinance will be issued immediately. He said Punjab Home Department also has the authority to impose Section 144. “Only the Home Department can say whether they had imposed Section 144 after lapse of ordinance on August 12 or delegated their powers in this regard to the deputy commissioners”, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Muhammad Shakeel, said it was the amendment ordinance that lapsed. “In case the ordinance lapses, the previous law is deemed to be reinstated”, he said.

When asked under the previous law, deputy commissioners had the authority to impose Section 144 only for one day, how Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad could impose Section 144 for seven days, he said he would talk to Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said the summary empowering the deputy commissioners to impose Section 144 was sent to chief minister. After approval, the same would be sent to the governor for issuance of ordinance, he added.