KP governor approves 12-member caretaker cabinet

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Ghulam Ali on the advice of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday approved yet another caretaker cabinet, comprising nine ministers, two advisors and a special assistant.
Four members of the previous cabinet managed to retain their positions in the new cabinet.
According to official sources, several names were considered for the caretaker and majority of them had used powerful connections but were dropped on various grounds.
“Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan envisages that the members of the Provincial caretaker Cabinet shall be appointed on the advice of the caretaker Chief Minister (Annex-I). The caretaker Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has desired to appoint the following persons as members of the caretaker Ministers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” secretary administration said in a notification. Those approved for the caretaker cabinet included Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, former Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, former vice chancellor, Justice (retired) Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.
Besides them, the caretaker chief minister appointed two advisors, including Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, and a special assistant, Zafarullah Khan. The caretaker ministers are expected to take oath today, Saturday, at the Governor’s House, Peshawar.
