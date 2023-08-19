Imran’s nephew handed overto military for trial,LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that PTI leader Hassaan Khan Niazi, nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been handed over to the military for a trial in a military court over his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

This was revealed by the government during the hearing of a petition of Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, father of Hassaan, seeking his son’s recovery. As the hearing commenced, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nihung submitted a report stating that the PTI leader had been transferred into the military custody. He said he was the main suspect in the Lahore Corps Commander House attack case. Later, the court reserved judgment on the plea of Hafeez, seeking a meeting with his son and adjourned the hearing.