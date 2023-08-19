Imran’s nephew handed overto military for trial,LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that PTI leader Hassaan Khan Niazi, nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been handed over to the military for a trial in a military court over his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.
This was revealed by the government during the hearing of a petition of Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, father of Hassaan, seeking his son’s recovery. As the hearing commenced, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nihung submitted a report stating that the PTI leader had been transferred into the military custody. He said he was the main suspect in the Lahore Corps Commander House attack case. Later, the court reserved judgment on the plea of Hafeez, seeking a meeting with his son and adjourned the hearing.
KARACHI: The Cambridge International Examination has decided after consultations with Pakistani authorities to allow...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have started establishing contacts with the foreign envoys posted in...
Rana Sanaullah Khan said that an objection raised by Pakistan People’s Party on delay in elections is valid but...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council on Friday strongly condemned the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: The ordinance giving powers to deputy commissioners and Home Department in Punjab to impose Section 144 has...
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Ghulam Ali on the advice of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday approved...