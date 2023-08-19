CJP requested to take notice of violence against Christians

ISLAMABAD/JARANWALA: An organisation on Friday requested Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial to take notice of burning of churches, holy books and houses of the Christian community members. Samuel Maksan, chairman, Implementation Minority Rights Forum Lahore, filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) with the Supreme Court.

He prayed the apex court that the instant CMA might be accepted in the light of the report he submitted, and requested the CJP to take action on the Janrawala incident.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) consisting of Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, Nadeem Ashraf Member (Punjab) and Manzoor Masih, Member (Minorities), visited Jaranwala on August 17.

The delegation met the commissioner, deputy commissioner, regional police officer (RPO) and CPO Faisalabad, who briefed the members about August 16 incidents and stressed the administration to take strict action against the culprits. The delegation surveyed and strongly condemned the damage done to the churches and houses of Christians by the miscreants.