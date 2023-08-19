Bushra Bibi seeks inquiry into ‘non-provision’ of facilities to Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of the PTI chairman, called upon the Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Home to hold a legal inquiry into the “non-provision of facilities to her husband.”

In a letter, she demanded the provision of “B” class to her husband, shift him to Adiala jail, access to a private doctor and allow him home-cooked food. She wrote, “The court had directed my husband to be shifted to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. He has been imprisoned in Attock Jail without any justification, according to the law she should be transferred to Adiala Jail. He is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, a graduate of Oxford and former captain of the national cricket team.”

Bushra Bibi said that facilities were not available in Attock Jail according to the position held by Imran Khan. “Even basic facilities suitable for my husband’s position are not available in Attock Jail. There have been two murder attempts on my husband, but the accused have not been arrested yet. His life is still in danger and there is a fear that he might be poisoned in the jail. Being a former prime minister, he should be allowed to have home-cooked meals, as per the jail rules. All facilities were to be provided within 48 hours, but it has not happened even after 12 days. Under the prison rules, he also has the right to undergo a medical examination by a private doctor. I demand a legal inquiry for not providing facilities to my husband as per the jail rules,” she added.

On the other hand, the Punjab government said it had provided various facilities to the PTI chairman in Attock Jail. Highly reliable sources told “Jang” that the four cells allocated for Imran Khan are 8 feet wide and 12 feet long each. In front of the four cells is a veranda where he can walk or exercise. From the cell in which Imran Khan sleeps, the toilet has been removed and built in another cell, while a large-sized shower room has been built in place of the toilet. A basin has been placed outside the cell for hand washing. Imran Khan is being given prison food, but three doctors check it.

Sources said that on his first day in jail, Imran Khan was given a place to pray, the Holy Quran and famous Israeli writer and historian Yuval Novah Harari’s famous novel Homo Deus and other books to study. He was provided with a shaving kit as soon as he came to jail. Sources said that the Punjab Home Department had issued a notification on August 11 to give “B” class to him in the jail. Sources said that no decision had been taken for shifting him to Adiala Jail. In response to her letter, the Punjab government has decided to send her a notification of proving “B” class to him.