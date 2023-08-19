President enhances penalty of woman harasser

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource Management director in NEPRA to "dismissal from service".

He held that sending text messages to a female colleague, asking her to stay in the office beyond office hours with an ulterior motive, making unwanted advances, and intimidating her to face dire consequences in case of her refusal to assent to his unethical demands constituted harassment, and warranted no leniency.

While deciding upon a workplace harassment case, the president wrote in his decision that the statements of the complainant, witnesses, CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, and the email fully established the factum of harassment.

The president rejected the representation filed by HRM Director Ahmad Nadeem (the accused), in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and changed the minor penalty of "withholding two increments" imposed by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) to "dismissal from service".

He said that the behaviour of the accused constituted sexual advancement and was sexually demeaning to the complainant. The president, therefore, held that the charges of harassment had been established and that the punishment was being enhanced from "withholding of two increments" to "dismissal from service," as the accused deserved no leniency.