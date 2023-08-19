Ahad Cheema allowed to travel abroad

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday allowed the caretaker prime minister's adviser Ahad Khan Cheema to travel abroad. Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while allowing an application filed by Ahad Khan Cheema for the purpose. Ahad Cheema, through the application, submitted that he wanted to go to Australia on a week-long visit and pleaded with the court to grant permission in this regard.
The National Accountability Bureau had filed two references including Ashiana Iqbal Housing and assets beyond means, against Ahad Cheema.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource...
ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of activists of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement were Friday arrested when their rally — protesting...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered a case against Shayan Ali — a UK-based social media activist of the...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Friday claimed to have collected more evidence besides registration of a first...
Islamabad: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pakistan National...
Islamabad: China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish China-South Asia Technology Transfer...