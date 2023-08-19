PTM activists held before reaching SC

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of activists of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were Friday arrested when their rally — protesting enforced disappearances — tried to reach the Supreme Court building for a sit-in until production of the missing persons in the apex court.
However, the police spokesman said the rally could not reach the Supreme Court building and the arrested people were released after some time. The Islamabad administration Thursday imposed Section 144 for an indefinite period, banning rallies in the federal capital jurisdiction. The law-enforcement agencies have arrested the top leadership including Naimatullah Wazir of PTM and NDM’s Hassan Nasir.
