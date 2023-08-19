Jamal Shah visits PNCA

Islamabad: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) after assuming charge. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Director General Ayub Jamali and other officers of Pakistan National Council of the Artswarmly welcomed the federal minister at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
Ayub Jamali gave an introductory briefing to Jamal Shah and apprised him about the work of PNCA. Addressing the officers, Jamal Shah said that he would work for the betterment and development of the culture and artist community in the country.
He said that major festivals and art shows would be organized to showcase the best of local and international artists. To build new audience and broaden arts participation, he would like to engage the wider community in the arts through outreach programmes targeted at different sectors of the population.
