Conflict arises as daily wage teachers removed against NA speaker’s ruling

Islamabad: Despite a ruling from the Speaker of the National Assembly on August 4, 2023, which ordered the regularization of all daily-wage and contractual employees, around 300 teachers have been abruptly dismissed from service.

According to sources in the Federal Directorate of Education, the dismissal of these daily-wage teachers is based on an Islamabad High Court ruling from 2021 that payment to them cannot be sourced from student funds.

The teachers contest the assertion saying their wages are derived from allocated funds within the allocated funds of the Finance Division, administered by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue not from the student fund.

They add that the FDE bosses have used the court orders after two years in the wrong way.

A dismissed daily-wage teacher expressed her frustration saying, “We are not being paid from student funds but instead, legitimate funds allocated by the Finance Division are used. Such a claim is a distortion of the truth.”

She also told ‘The News’ that adequate funds were available through the AGPR to continue paying those daily wagers at the rate of Rs32,500 per month but even then, they all were removed on the pretext of lack of funds.

Sources claim that during the staff regularization process conducted by the Cabinet Committee in 2012-13, some FDE officers got their relatives inducted as teachers and other staff members bypassing deserving individuals, who had served as daily-wage teachers for years.

They added that many of those teachers had completed the necessary formalities, including medical assessments, only to find themselves overlooked and unregularised.

A teacher said, “In 2013, when the government’s tenure ended, we were left in limbo despite our years of dedicated service and our juniors were regularised. Since then, we have tirelessly pursued regularization, navigating bureaucratic obstacles without success. It’s a harsh reality - my family depends on my income, and without it, providing them with food, clothing, and medicines becomes a grim challenge.”

The dismissed daily wagers insisted that they were teetering on the brink of serious financial issues and even poverty.

“Around 300 daily-wage teachers have been cast aside, and many are facing abject poverty. Some have even confided in me about their contemplation of suicide, as they struggle to meet basic needs and support their families,” said Fahad Mairaj, a lecturer and representative of daily-wage teachers.

He and other dismissed teachers urged authorities to heed the NA Speaker’s ruling and reinstate them to ease their misery as the sole breadwinners of their families.