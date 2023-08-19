NCSW asks PM to take action over domestic violence, sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar has invited the attention of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-Ul-Haq Kakar about the recent incidents of domestic violence, sexual harassment in academic institutions and other issues of protection of women at workplace. The Charter of Demands presents a proactive strategy to combat the alarming escalation of sexual and gender-based violence.

For this purpose, a Charter of Demands has been drafted and the office of Chairperson has sent them to Prime Minister’s Office for perusal and implementation. Similarly, such letters have also been written to the federal and provincial authorties and provincial IGs to implement the charter of demands to curb the incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against women, girls, and transgender person. The distressing trends caused this urgent consultation encompasses instances of sexual harassment within academic institutions, sexual violence, and exploitation of child domestic labour.

The NCSW vehemently denounces these violations of fundamental human rights. Addressing these cases robustly is crucial to holding wrongdoers accountable and establishing a precedent against such reprehensible behaviour. To combat this distressing pandemic of sexual and gender-based violence, the NCSW has put forth a charter of demands to address these grave violations of human rights which comprises of the following.

The NCSW calls upon the State to consolidate its efforts in safeguarding vulnerable groups. Swift and resolute measures are needed to eliminate violence and discrimination against all women, girls, and transgenders in line with constitutional guarantees and international commitments. It calls upon the federal and provincial governments to ensure their protection by enforcing the existing legislation and adopting and implementing gender-sensitive policies. The NCSW extends its full support to the National Commission on the Rights of the Child and Pakistani Civil Society for a joint call to ban domestic work of children under 16 years of age and to make it a non-bailable and non-compoundable criminal offence in the Pakistan Penal Code.

It recommended all educational institutions adhere to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act and take relevant measures including the establishment of inquiry committees, awareness-raising in their institutions.

The NCSW calls upon the criminal justice system to end the prevailing culture of impunity regarding cases of gender-based violence. A prompt and efficient prosecution process and speedy justice will be a powerful deterrent against GBV.

Transgender persons being citizens of Pakistan are entitled to an inalienable and fundamental right to equality in front of the law, including the right to dignity and identity. The NSCW demands NADRA to stop discrimination against transgender persons and promptly issue their ID cards.