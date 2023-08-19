Jilani takes charge of foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday took the charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi received him on arrival at the ministry. “A former foreign secretary of Pakistan Ambassador Jilani comes with extensive expertise in foreign affairs.

He served as foreign secretary (2012-2013) and also as ambassador to US, EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia,“ announced the Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

On his first working day, British High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriott called on him. “The foreign minister welcomed her to Pakistan. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, climate change and people-to-people contacts to further deepen friendship,” said the Foreign Office after the meeting.

Before taking over as foreign minister, Jilani had welcomed Ms Marriot on her arrival in Islamabad by tweeting, “Welcome to Pakistan JaneMarriottUK. Your reputation as an ace diplomat preceded your arrival in Islamabad to take up your assignment as British High Commissioner. Have no doubt Pak-UK bonds of friendship will further grow under your stewardship”. Earlier, the first overseas message of greetings came from Jilani’s Iranian counterpart.

“Congratulations to H.E Jalil Abbas Jilani for being appointed new Foreign Minister of Pakistan. I am confident that the relations between the two neighboring countries — Iran and Pakistan — will be strengthened more than in the past. I wish him good luck!“ said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his greetings.

Thanking him, Jilani said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close and fraternal relations. “I have no doubt these relations will further strengthen in the coming years,” Jilani added.