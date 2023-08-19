Rabbani says elections cannot exceed constitutional 90-day limit, faults ECP

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman of the Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani held the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsible for violating Article 224 of the Constitution by publishing the final list of constituencies on December 14, 2023, arguing that elections could not exceed the constitutional 90-day limit.

“This is very dangerous for the Federation, if the Constitutional fabric is so eroded the seams of the Federation can come under tremendous strain,” he said in a statement on Friday while reacting to the announcement of ECP for delimitation of constituencies instead of schedule for holding general elections to fulfil the constitutional obligations.

Article 224(2), Constitution, 1973, provides that when the Assembly is dissolved elections will be held “within” ninety days, Raza Rabbani said, adding that the delimitation of the constituencies flows from the Election Act, of 2017, particularly when the provincial number of seats is not being affected.

He said that the time provisions in the schedule should have been squeezed to meet a constitutional requirement. “The Election Commission of Pakistan, in case of if shortage of personnel for the delimitation process under Article 220, Constitution, 1973, could have asked the Federal and Provincial Governments to provide additional staff to complete the task expeditiously and hold elections within ninety days.”

Rabbani said, “Previously there was an attempt to provide a fig leaf for a constitutional violation, but in the past four years the Constitution has been violated at will and self-convenience.”