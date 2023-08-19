CM, US envoy discuss cementing bilateral ties

LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole held a farewell meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. During the meeting, they engaged in discussions matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral relations.

Makaneole conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the people and province of Punjab, expressing his sentiments about his visits to all districts.

The outgoing Consul General's tenure was lauded by Mohsin Naqvi who highlighted the invaluable contributions made by him towards strengthening bilateral relations during his time in Lahore. Notably, the cooperation extended by American entities, including USAID, in critical sectors such as health, was commended by the chief minister. Also, he informed that efforts were under way by the Central Business District Authority to establish a long-pending diplomatic enclave, signalling a positive step forward. William K Makaneole conveyed his admiration for Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team.

He expressed his delight in having the opportunity to explore various districts of Punjab and engage with its people. The charm and allure of both Punjab and its remote areas left an indelible mark on my memory, he added and shared his anticipation for the lasting memory of participating in the Independence Day celebrations at Lahore Fort on August 14, accompanied by his wife.

Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Political & Economic Chief Nick Katsakis, and Political Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present.

Visits Lower Mall Police Station: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, conducted an extensive visit to Lower Mall Police Station on Friday. During his inspection, the chief minister thoroughly examined various sections, including the control room, roof, and basement of the police station. Notably, he personally engaged with the operational processes, receiving a token from the machine at the front desk.

Emphasising the need for efficiency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed that updates on application process at the front desk should also be communicated to complainants via email. He further visited the lock-up area and the quarters of constables, gaining first-hand insights into their working conditions.

In a bid to enhance the police station's standards, the chief minister urged the formulation of a comprehensive upgradation plan for Police Station Lower Mall within a span of two days. With a keen interest in preserving the historical essence of Lower Mall Police Station's building, he engaged in discussions about potential renovation strategies, calling for input from various quarters.

During this visit, IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana, and DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi offered detailed briefings to the caretaker chief minister.

Christian community leaders meet CM: A delegation of Christian community leaders called on the CM at the Chief Minister's Office. Addressing the Christian community representatives, Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasised the minorities rights in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He reaffirmed that Pakistan, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, stands unwavering against such tragic occurrences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated.

The CM assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original condition. Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damages to destroyed houses, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families.