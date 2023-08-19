Man hit to death

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a train in the Misri Shah area. The victim Sajid, a resident of Misri Shah, was trying to cross the train track when a train hit him. The victim received serious injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.

Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours: Nine people died, whereas 1,165 were injured in 1,154 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 556 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Three suspects held: Kahna Police have arrested three suspected members of a dacoit gang. Reportedly, three motorcyclists had committed a robbery bid on Pancho Road. The victim made a call on 15. A Chowki Industrial Estate police team responding to the call chased the suspects, and arrested them near Jhaidoo Pulli. Police also recovered Rs100,000 cash, two mobile phones and other valuables. The arrested suspects were identified as Sawister, Salman and Amjad.