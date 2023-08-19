Caretaker railways minister stresses safety of passengers

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Communication, Railways & Maritime Shahid Ashraf Tarar received a briefing on Railways service delivery, operational, financial and administrative matters from Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah. The Federal Minister said that the safety of passengers is the top priority and train operations should be safe for travelling passengers and Pakistan Railways should take immediate steps to ensure safety measures. “All train safety-related departments are required to conduct safety audits and assessments immediately. A report on identification of gaps, rectifications and recommendations should be submitted within 7 days.”
Shahid Ashraf said that ML-1 is an important and strategic project of CPEC which will be proactively moved forward for early implementation. The possibility of seeking investment for the Multan-Lahore section of the ML-1 through a BOT basis would also be explored. The Federal Minister also resolved to focus on strategic initiatives to ensure safe and efficient service delivery besides solving financial issues of Pakistan Railways.
