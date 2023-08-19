PPP wants JIT to probe Jaranwala incident

LAHORE: President of Pakistan People's Party Lahore Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that the high level commission of judiciary or JIT should investigate the Jaranwala tragedy. He sought forgiveness from the Christian community for the tragedy of Jaranwala.

He said that as per party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's instructions, ‘We will visit the big churches of Lahore and express our solidarity, will ensure the protection of Christian population.’ There is no law of the jungle in Pakistan, if someone has committed a heinous act of desecration of the Holy Quran, they strongly condemn it. Addressing a press conference along with Edwin Sohotra, Waseem Shahabuddin and Asim Adnan, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, PPP Lahore president said that the religion of Islam and the Constitution of 1973 protects the minorities. Jaranwala incident should not have happened, he said, adding the tragedy was a conspiracy to defame Pakistan on the international forum.

In response to questions from the media, Aslam Gill said that caretaker government means elections in 90 days. The new census can be completed in two months. He said that we have only survival in the election in October, people do not want even one day's delay. In response to a question, he said the release of funds to a few candidates of the PPP was just a rumour, he added.