SMBR asks judicial members to expedite inspection process

LAHORE: A meeting held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed discussed proposed amendments to the Consolidation of Land Acquisition Laws.

A detailed presentation highlighted the progress in the settlement of villages in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan and Koh-i-Sulaiman. The agenda encompassing land leasing for the promotion of tourism was discussed. SMBR emphasised a stringent adherence to the auction board policy, ensuring the allocation of state land to all institutions. The decision to initiate an operation for getting back the possession of government lands within private housing societies, was also formalised. A proactive stance was taken towards rectifying the backlog of pending cases, with a commitment to initiating immediate action. Safeguarding the data about state land was marked as an imminent priority, alongside converting such land for public usage. Expressing concern over pending cases, SMBR asked the judicial members to expedite inspection process in their respective divisions and minimise administrative delays. He underscored the importance of citizen convenience and the enhancement of the land management system. As the need for revenue reforms became evident, Nabil Javed stressed securing citizens' properties through digital avenues. The e-registration project was highlighted as a crucial mechanism to avert record tampering and corruption. During the discussion on e-registration, DG PLRA shared that 80 percent of data was already digitised. Commending this progress, Nabil Javed issued directives for enhancement and more streamlined efficiency.

He emphasised the meticulous monitoring of land record centres and rural facilities to augment revenue service delivery. The board's directive to provide training on revenue laws to administrative officers from all districts was reiterated.