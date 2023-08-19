President enhances penalty on woman harasser

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource Management director in Nepra to “dismissal from service”.

He held that sending text messages to a female colleague, asking her to stay in the office beyond office hours with an ulterior motive, making unwanted advances, and intimidating her to face dire consequences in case of her refusal to assent to his unethical demands constituted harassment, and warranted no leniency.

While deciding upon a workplace harassment case, the president wrote in his decision that the statements of the complainant, witnesses, CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, and the email fully established the factum of harassment.

He said that the accused himself had also admitted his guilt by implication, and his only grievance before the president was regarding the severity of punishment. “The principle of reasonableness and proportionality demands that the penalty be modified to dismissal, as it is commensurate with the gravity of the offence,” he added.

The president rejected the representation filed by HRM Director Ahmad Nadeem (the accused), in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), and changed the minor penalty of “withholding two increments” imposed by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) to “dismissal from service”.

Earlier, a female office assistant (the complainant), had filed a complaint of workplace harassment in Nepra alleging that the accused used to call her into his office, discuss personal matters, pass comments on her looks, try to physically approach her, invite her to have lunch and dinner, and send unnecessary and inappropriate text messages.

The Internal Harassment Committee (IHC) of Nepra had conducted a detailed inquiry and concluded that the allegations of harassment stood established against the accused and recommended imposing the major penalty of “reduction to a lower post” from director to deputy director.

Both the complainant and the accused had filed representations with FOSPAH, subsequent to which FOSPAH reduced the penalty of “reduction to lower post” to “withholding of two increments for a period of three years”.