Saturday August 19, 2023
Peshawar

Kaira, Kakar discuss country’s situation

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

LALAMUAS: Former adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday called on Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.Kaira felicitated the interim prime minister over taking the reins of the country and expressed best wishes for him. They exchanged their views on the country’s current situation.