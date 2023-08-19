SIFC to establish media communication centre

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has decided to establish a Media Communication Centre jointly managed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for developing a positive narrative of SIFC initiatives.

It was the strategy devised during the tenure of the last PDM-led regime and it remains to be seen how the newly appointed Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi would respond to the joint initiative for promoting the SIFC work.

Top officials confirmed to The News on Friday that the SIFC also decided to look into Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the Trade and Investment Officers as without KPIs the performance of these officers deputed abroad could not be properly evaluated.

The SIFC has taken decisions for the establishment of a Public Communication Unit as an integral part of the SIFC Secretariat, its communication strategy, and its terms of reference. The last Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariam Aurungzeb had given a detailed presentation on the proposed structure of the Public Communication Unit and also presented logo options for SIFC. During the meeting, five logo options for SIFC were presented out of which two options were finalized for approval from the competent forum.

The former minister also outlined plans for SIFC media events and responses to media forums since its inception. It also discussed the possibility of appointing a focal person from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be based in the SIFC Secretariat for presenting a positive narrative about the SIFC initiatives. It has also been decided that a short video of a few minutes probably three minutes on SIFC would be prepared.

The SIFC was also informed by the DG of the forum that the document on the nature of drawing investment for potential sectors was ready which could be shared with the potential investors to apprise them about important possible projects/areas where huge investment was required in months and years ahead. The frequently asked questions will also be made part of the web portal on SIFC.