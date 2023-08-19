Cop injured in pre-dawn attack

PESHAWAR: A police officer was seriously wounded in an early morning attack in Mathra area in the provincial capital, police officials said on Friday.

The officials said that Sub-Inspector Gul Jalal, in-charge of the Police Assistance Lines, was attacked by armed men in the limits of the Mathra Police Station when he was going to the mosque to offer the Fajr prayers.

Heavy contingents of police along with senior officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Officials said that five empty 9mm pistols have been recovered from the area. A number of cops and police establishments have come under attack in Peshawar over the last two years.