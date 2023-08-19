Bajaur police asked to submit inquiry report

PESHAWAR: The Bajaur police has been ordered to submit an inquiry report within 14 days into a complaint received by the Right to Public Services Commission.

A press release said Commissioner of Right to Public Services Commission’s Judge Muhammad Asim Imam heard the complaints of the two citizens. A woman from Bajaur had approached the commission with the complaint that the police was not registering her first information report. She was heard online through video call.

The judge issued orders to the police to complete the inquiry within 14 days and submit the report to the commission. A citizen from Swabi had contacted the commission about her property case. The commissioner advised the citizen to approach the civil court.