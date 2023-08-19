IGP launches 2 apps to facilitate cops, public

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday launched two mobile applications for public and police.An official said the Police Dost app was launched for the public while the Police Jawan app was aimed at facilitating the cops to register any kind of complaints or suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that a senior police officer had been appointed as DIG IT for the first time to encourage using technology in policing.The official website of the KP Police was upgraded and more features were added for the public, he added. The website was not upgraded for long.

“The technology is the need of the modern day and that is why the KP Police are using it in every field,” he added.He said the two apps would make it easy for public and lower rank cops to file their complaints, reservations and suggestions to the senior officers.

The police chief said the KP Police have been fighting bravely despite attacks in the last few years. “The technology and resources are being provided to the cops in different districts to better fight crime and terrorism,” he added.