JI leaders visit church in Haripur

HARIPUR: To express solidarity with Christian community over the Jaranwala incident, Jamaat-i-Islami’s local leaders visited the Saint John Church in Mohalla Eidgah here on Friday.

General Secretary of the district chapter of JI Chaudhry Sajjad and Tehsil General Secretary Qazi Tanzeel Ahmed, Haripur Tehsil head Tahir Attique and other party workers met Sadaqat Nasir Maseeh, the general secretary of the Church and Dr Irfan Nasir Maseeh, the spokesperson of the Church.

The JI leaders termed the attack on churches and houses in Jaranwala an act of few individuals that has earned a bad name for the Muslims and the entire country.The JI Tehsil head quoted several religious references to establish that the minorities had always received equal treatment during the life of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions.

The Christian representatives thanked the JI leaders and expressed the hope that the miscreants involved in the Jaranwala incident would be taken to task as was assured by the prime minister and COAS.

They, however, expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements that the local police and administration have provided to the local Christian community. The JI delegation later visited the prayer hall of the Church and met other community members.