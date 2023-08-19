Security upgraded

LAHORE: Chief organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz has said that the youth should prepare as party leader Nawaz Sharif will...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday took the charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Foreign...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource...
LALAMUAS: Former adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira...
ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council has decided to establish a Media Communication Centre jointly...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party had demanded that the Election Commission reconsider its decision in light of...